BAYERISCHE MOTO/S (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

BAYERISCHE MOTO/S (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BMWYY. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BMWYY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,358. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.63. BAYERISCHE MOTO/S has a 52 week low of $21.61 and a 52 week high of $29.25.

About BAYERISCHE MOTO/S

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

