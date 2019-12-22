Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) will announce $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.37. Beacon Roofing Supply posted earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Beacon Roofing Supply.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.17). Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

BECN has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.09.

NASDAQ BECN traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.43. The stock had a trading volume of 704,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,859. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.59 and its 200 day moving average is $33.09. Beacon Roofing Supply has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.37.

In other news, Director Richard W. Frost acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.05 per share, with a total value of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,332.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 3,207,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.08 per share, with a total value of $102,886,976.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 296.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 129,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 96,727 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.2% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 68.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 167,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,615,000 after acquiring an additional 67,914 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the period.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

