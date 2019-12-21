Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) CEO Sells $10,000,040.58 in Stock

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) CEO John Oyler sold 62,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.62, for a total transaction of $10,000,040.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,411,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,061,388.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $173.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.18. Beigene Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $108.00 and a fifty-two week high of $210.35.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($5.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($1.55). Beigene had a negative net margin of 192.75% and a negative return on equity of 53.11%. The company had revenue of $50.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Beigene Ltd will post -13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BGNE shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of Beigene in a report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Beigene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $215.00 target price on Beigene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Beigene by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Beigene by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beigene by 5.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Beigene by 5.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Beigene by 8.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

