Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Bellerophon Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of BLPH opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.54.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bellerophon Therapeutics news, major shareholder Associates Iv L. P. Venrock sold 704,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total value of $352,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Associates Iv L. P. Venrock sold 333,010 shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total value of $146,524.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 23,650 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,434,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 116,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 15.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,152,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 158,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage therapeutics company, which focuses on developing innovative products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The company engages in two programs including INOpulse and BCM.

