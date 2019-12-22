Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,369 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 43.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,769,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,795,000 after buying an additional 532,904 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the second quarter valued at $9,775,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 844.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 228,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after acquiring an additional 204,400 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,707,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,015,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sidoti cut Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE BHE opened at $34.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.89. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $35.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $555.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Benchmark Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

