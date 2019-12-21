Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) to post ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.06. Benefitfocus posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 114.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.69). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Benefitfocus.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $71.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.90 million. Benefitfocus’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

BNFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Benefitfocus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Benefitfocus in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.91.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNFT. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,144,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,510,000 after purchasing an additional 30,720 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Benefitfocus by 27.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,900,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,740,000 after purchasing an additional 627,806 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Benefitfocus by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 801,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Tikvah Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the second quarter worth $19,571,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 39.9% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 524,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,240,000 after purchasing an additional 149,529 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BNFT traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $21.93. 553,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,458. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.68. Benefitfocus has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $60.66.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

