Benton Resources (CVE:BEX) Shares Up 12.5%

Benton Resources Inc (CVE:BEX)’s share price shot up 12.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, 28,500 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 75% from the average session volume of 115,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 million and a PE ratio of -1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 67.47, a current ratio of 69.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05.

Benton Resources Company Profile (CVE:BEX)

Benton Resources Inc, a development stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum group, and other base metals. It owns interest in the Saganaga Lake/Q9 property located to the west of Thunder Bay, Ontario; the Abernethy property located to the southwest of Kenora, Ontario; and the Cape Ray property located in southwestern Newfoundland.

