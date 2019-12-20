Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a GBX 2,750 ($36.17) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,900 ($38.15) to GBX 2,850 ($37.49) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,700 ($35.52) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,800 ($36.83) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.52) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,480 ($32.62) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,803.33 ($36.88).

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock traded down GBX 27 ($0.36) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,245.50 ($29.54). 3,995,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,080,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,236.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,372.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82).

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

