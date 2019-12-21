Berenberg Bank Downgrades TUI (LON:TUI) to Hold

TUI (LON:TUI) was downgraded by Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a GBX 950 ($12.50) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 1,200 ($15.79). Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TUI. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of TUI from GBX 1,020 ($13.42) to GBX 970 ($12.76) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of TUI to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut TUI to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,012.14 ($13.31).

Shares of TUI stock opened at GBX 948 ($12.47) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,022.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 886.68. TUI has a fifty-two week low of GBX 686.60 ($9.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,230 ($16.18).

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

