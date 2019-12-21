Berenberg Bank Increases Sports Direct International (LON:SPD) Price Target to GBX 300

Sports Direct International (LON:SPD) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SPD. Whitman Howard reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.92) target price on shares of Sports Direct International in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.63) target price on shares of Sports Direct International in a report on Monday, December 16th. Liberum Capital upped their target price on Sports Direct International from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an under review rating on shares of Sports Direct International in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 375 ($4.93).

LON SPD opened at GBX 449.20 ($5.91) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 345.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 287.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and a PE ratio of 20.89. Sports Direct International has a 1 year low of GBX 166.60 ($2.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 475.40 ($6.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.99, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

About Sports Direct International

Sports Direct International plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel. It operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, Premium Lifestyle, and Wholesale & Licensing. The company is also involved in the wholesale distribution and sale of sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel under company-owned or licensed brands; and licensing activities.

