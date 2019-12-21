Best of the Best (LON:BOTB) Trading Down 0.6%

Best of the Best plc (LON:BOTB) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 323.20 ($4.25) and last traded at GBX 320 ($4.21), approximately 2,729 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 2,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 322 ($4.24).

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Best of the Best in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

The firm has a market cap of $30.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 301.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 292.03.

About Best of the Best (LON:BOTB)

Best of the Best PLC engages in the competition operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates weekly competitions to win luxury cars online, as well as through retail sites within airports and at shopping centers. It also operates competitions, which include prizes, such as motorbikes, watches, luxury gadgets, technology, holidays, and other items.

