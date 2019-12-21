Bezant 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $219,045.00 (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One Bezant token can now be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, Bibox, Bilaxy and Hotbit. Bezant has a total market cap of $3.29 million and $219,045.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bezant has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013746 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00186897 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.40 or 0.01187133 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000648 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026286 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00118860 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bezant Token Profile

Bezant was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 688,149,500 tokens. Bezant’s official website is bezant.io. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant.

Bezant Token Trading

Bezant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox, Bilaxy, Hotbit and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.