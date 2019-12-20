BHEX Token Market Cap Hits $12.27 Million (BHT)

BHEX Token (CURRENCY:BHT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. In the last seven days, BHEX Token has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. One BHEX Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0248 or 0.00000344 BTC on exchanges including Huobi Global, BHEX and Huobi Korea. BHEX Token has a total market cap of $12.27 million and approximately $482,133.00 worth of BHEX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00187764 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.88 or 0.01218108 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026608 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00119353 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BHEX Token Profile

BHEX Token’s total supply is 1,677,023,330 tokens and its circulating supply is 494,771,330 tokens. BHEX Token’s official website is www.bhex.com. BHEX Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BHEX Token Token Trading

BHEX Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BHEX, Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHEX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BHEX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BHEX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.