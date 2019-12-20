BidaskClub Downgrades Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) to Hold

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

AMRN has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Amarin in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amarin in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amarin from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amarin from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amarin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRN opened at $21.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.69. Amarin has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $26.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.44 and a beta of 1.14.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 26.67% and a negative net margin of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Amarin’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amarin will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John F. Thero sold 475,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $11,422,614.92. Also, CEO John F. Thero sold 274,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $5,738,833.14. Insiders sold a total of 788,600 shares of company stock valued at $18,088,620 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRN. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amarin by 23,330.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amarin by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its position in shares of Amarin by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 3,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Amarin by 514.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

