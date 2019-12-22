BidaskClub Downgrades Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Habit Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.75.

Shares of HABT opened at $10.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Habit Restaurants has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $14.16. The stock has a market cap of $277.96 million, a P/E ratio of 62.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.70.

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.19 million. Habit Restaurants had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 0.79%. Habit Restaurants’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Habit Restaurants will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Habit Restaurants by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Habit Restaurants by 231.2% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 65,885 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 45,991 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Habit Restaurants by 266.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 184,182 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Habit Restaurants by 66.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 544,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 217,366 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Habit Restaurants by 24.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 411,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 82,179 shares during the period. 63.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Habit Restaurants

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?