BidaskClub Downgrades Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Willis Lease Finance from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of Willis Lease Finance stock opened at $59.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $347.58 million, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.66. Willis Lease Finance has a twelve month low of $31.80 and a twelve month high of $74.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.65.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $120.37 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 2.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 8.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 38.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, leases and services commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. It also purchases and resells commercial aircraft engines; and sells aircraft engine parts and materials.

