BidaskClub Downgrades Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ZLAB. Citigroup set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Zai Lab and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Zai Lab in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Leerink Swann set a $48.00 price target on Zai Lab and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zai Lab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Zai Lab from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.87.

NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $39.00 on Wednesday. Zai Lab has a 52 week low of $20.22 and a 52 week high of $44.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.81.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zai Lab in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the second quarter worth about $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 496.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

