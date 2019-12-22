BidaskClub Lowers Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ACHN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities lowered Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Leerink Swann cut Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $6.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Svb Leerink downgraded Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $6.30 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.96.

Shares of ACHN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,922,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,063. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.25 and its 200-day moving average is $4.46. Achillion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $6.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.62.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02.

In other news, CEO Joseph Truitt sold 133,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total transaction of $850,293.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,785.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Scheer sold 10,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $66,160.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the second quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,950,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,906,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 38,088.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,287,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279,013 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 216,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 18,435 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,257,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,851,000 after purchasing an additional 324,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

About Achillion Pharmaceuticals

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for immune system disorders. Its lead drug candidate is ACH-4471, an inhibitor of factor D that is Phase II clinical trials for patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and C3 glomerulopathy/immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis.

