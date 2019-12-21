BidaskClub Lowers Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Beigene from $201.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Beigene in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Beigene from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beigene from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Beigene from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Beigene currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $199.78.

BGNE opened at $173.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.85 and a 200-day moving average of $144.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Beigene has a 1-year low of $108.00 and a 1-year high of $210.35.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($5.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($1.55). Beigene had a negative return on equity of 53.11% and a negative net margin of 192.75%. The company had revenue of $50.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.53) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Beigene will post -13.58 EPS for the current year.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.14, for a total value of $247,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 291,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,165,888.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 62,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.62, for a total transaction of $10,000,040.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,411,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,061,388.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,463 shares of company stock valued at $24,386,798. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGNE. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Beigene in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beigene by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beigene by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beigene in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Beigene by 1,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter.

About Beigene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index