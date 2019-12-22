BidaskClub Lowers Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

WIFI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Boingo Wireless from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIFI traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.17. 713,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Boingo Wireless has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $26.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.46. The firm has a market cap of $498.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -372.33 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Boingo Wireless during the 2nd quarter worth $10,879,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 30.1% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,750,000 after purchasing an additional 578,000 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 99.3% during the second quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 685,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,322,000 after purchasing an additional 341,612 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boingo Wireless during the second quarter worth about $4,986,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Boingo Wireless by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,678,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,634,000 after purchasing an additional 253,761 shares in the last quarter. 98.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

