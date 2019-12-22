BidaskClub Lowers Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on IBTX. Hovde Group cut shares of Independent Bank Group from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Independent Bank Group from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Independent Bank Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Independent Bank Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.00.

IBTX traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,091. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Independent Bank Group has a 12 month low of $44.14 and a 12 month high of $63.16.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $152.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark K. Gormley sold 366,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $21,623,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Independent Bank Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 66.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 19,096 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Independent Bank Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Independent Bank Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

