BidaskClub Lowers The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:DRI) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:DRI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of DRI traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.12. 32,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,882. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.61. The Wendy’s has a 52-week low of $95.83 and a 52-week high of $128.41.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio

