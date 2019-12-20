BidaskClub Lowers Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Virtusa in a report on Monday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Virtusa from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered Virtusa from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Virtusa from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Virtusa in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.67.

VRTU opened at $45.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. Virtusa has a one year low of $31.99 and a one year high of $57.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.65.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $328.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.07 million. Virtusa had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 11.76%. On average, analysts predict that Virtusa will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Virtusa news, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $266,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,089,554. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Samir Dhir sold 4,000 shares of Virtusa stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $150,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,562,619.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,035 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,303 in the last ninety days. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTU. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Virtusa by 1,640.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Virtusa in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Virtusa by 35.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtusa in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Virtusa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

