BidaskClub Upgrades Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Analog Devices to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays raised shares of Analog Devices from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Analog Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.32.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $119.82 on Wednesday. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $80.08 and a 12-month high of $124.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.59 and its 200-day moving average is $111.80.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.94%.

In other news, Director Ray Stata sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,492,460.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil S. Novich sold 25,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total transaction of $3,049,726.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,966.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,652 shares of company stock valued at $8,762,863. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 220.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 54,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 37,143 shares in the last quarter. Raine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 152.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raine Capital LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,804,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 463,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,807,000 after buying an additional 21,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 86.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

