BidaskClub Upgrades Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PEBO. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Peoples Bancorp has an average rating of Hold.

Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $34.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.04. The company has a market cap of $711.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.74. Peoples Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $34.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $52.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.98 million. Research analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 5,649 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $184,722.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,734.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George W. Broughton sold 3,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $98,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,429 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,755.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,106 shares of company stock valued at $495,312 over the last 90 days. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 151.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 39,134 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 4.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 27.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 20,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the second quarter worth $5,788,000. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

