BidaskClub Upgrades RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RBB. Zacks Investment Research cut RBB Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $21.00 price target on RBB Bancorp and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised RBB Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RBB Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RBB traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.79. 153,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $428.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.58. RBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.03 and a 1-year high of $22.95.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $26.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp during the third quarter worth $206,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 4.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 277,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after buying an additional 11,208 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp during the third quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 9.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

