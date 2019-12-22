BidaskClub Upgrades Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RTRX. Zacks Investment Research raised Retrophin from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Retrophin from $57.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Leerink Swann set a $35.00 target price on shares of Retrophin and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Retrophin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Retrophin from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Retrophin currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Retrophin stock opened at $14.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The company has a market capitalization of $614.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 0.83. Retrophin has a one year low of $10.87 and a one year high of $24.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.40.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.55. Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 43.88% and a negative net margin of 71.70%. The business had revenue of $44.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. Retrophin’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Retrophin will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Retrophin news, Director Steve Aselage sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $69,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 250,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,490,937.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Retrophin in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Retrophin by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Retrophin during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,237,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Retrophin by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 13,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Retrophin by 641.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter.

About Retrophin

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

