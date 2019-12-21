BidaskClub Upgrades TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on TPI Composites from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised TPI Composites from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC opened at $18.62 on Wednesday. TPI Composites has a twelve month low of $15.34 and a twelve month high of $32.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.72 and a 200 day moving average of $20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.19). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $383.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPIC. FMR LLC boosted its position in TPI Composites by 24,650.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 146.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 5,880 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in TPI Composites during the second quarter valued at approximately $734,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in TPI Composites by 104.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 51,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in TPI Composites during the second quarter valued at approximately $767,000. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks