Big Sofa Technologies Group (LON:BST) Trading 2.8% Higher

Big Sofa Technologies Group PLC (LON:BST)’s share price rose 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.85 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.70 ($0.05), approximately 100,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 447,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.60 ($0.05).

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 million and a PE ratio of -1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.81 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4.15.

About Big Sofa Technologies Group (LON:BST)

Big Sofa Technologies Group PLC provides video analytics to brand owners and market research agencies worldwide. Its platform enables users to ingest, manage, search, and perform detailed analysis of video, images, and audio content. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

