Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BPTH. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Path from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

BPTH opened at $7.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.85, a quick ratio of 13.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 3.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.38. Bio-Path has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $73.52.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Path will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Bio-Path by 19,858.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 19,858 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bio-Path by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bio-Path by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.