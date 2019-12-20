Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s (BHVN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated their buy rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BHVN. ValuEngine raised Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Leerink Swann increased their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $67.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.42.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $52.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.03 and its 200-day moving average is $46.50. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.46. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $67.86.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.47). Research analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director Eric Aguiar sold 1,250 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $69,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Elyse Stock sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $36,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,023 shares of company stock worth $1,882,127 in the last three months. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,799,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 98.5% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,634,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,170,000 after acquiring an additional 811,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 28.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,044,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,315,000 after acquiring an additional 456,986 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 236.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 545,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,892,000 after acquiring an additional 383,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,008,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,144,000 after purchasing an additional 380,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

