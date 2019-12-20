BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) CMO Sells $47,040.00 in Stock

BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) CMO Todd Berard sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $47,040.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 44,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,080.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Todd Berard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 14th, Todd Berard sold 3,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $42,180.00.

NASDAQ BLFS opened at $16.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioLife Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $22.44. The company has a market capitalization of $336.23 million, a PE ratio of 115.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.26 and its 200-day moving average is $17.50.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 46.77% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioLife Solutions Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $26.00 price objective on BioLife Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. BioLife Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 270,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,490,000 after buying an additional 143,595 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 15.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 17,861 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 9.0% during the third quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 94.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 582,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,685,000 after purchasing an additional 283,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 110.9% during the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 58,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

