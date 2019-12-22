BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.41.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BMRN. Zacks Investment Research cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $108.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

In related news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $312,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 3,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $254,115.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,473,358.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,940 shares of company stock valued at $1,690,465. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,791,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,283. The firm has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.82 and a beta of 1.31. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $62.88 and a fifty-two week high of $100.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.96.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.78 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

