BiomX Inc. (NASDAQ:PHGE) Director Israel Biofund Gp Limi Orbimed Acquires 4,000 Shares

BiomX Inc. (NASDAQ:PHGE) Director Israel Biofund Gp Limi Orbimed acquired 4,000 shares of BiomX stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.94 per share, with a total value of $39,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Israel Biofund Gp Limi Orbimed also recently made the following trade(s):

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On Thursday, December 5th, Israel Biofund Gp Limi Orbimed acquired 3,400 shares of BiomX stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.99 per share, for a total transaction of $27,166.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Israel Biofund Gp Limi Orbimed bought 10,200 shares of BiomX stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $88,230.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PHGE opened at $9.94 on Friday. BiomX Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $11.90.

About BiomX

BiomX Ltd discovers and develops microbiome-based therapeutics to prevent and treat cancer and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It uses its 3-tier microbiome modulation platform and applies it to identify target bacteria causing microbiome dysbiosis; modulates the microbiome through adding or eradicating bacteria; and engages in pre-clinical/clinical drug development.

Featured Story: Buy Rating