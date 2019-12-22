BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

BSTC has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of BioSpecifics Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded BioSpecifics Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BioSpecifics Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of BSTC opened at $58.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.91. BioSpecifics Technologies has a 52 week low of $45.81 and a 52 week high of $73.31. The company has a market capitalization of $423.33 million, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.22.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. BioSpecifics Technologies had a net margin of 64.23% and a return on equity of 21.82%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioSpecifics Technologies will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 42,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in BioSpecifics Technologies by 6.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in BioSpecifics Technologies by 4.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in BioSpecifics Technologies by 140.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BioSpecifics Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioSpecifics Technologies

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brands.

