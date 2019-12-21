BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BEAT. TheStreet raised BioTelemetry from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded BioTelemetry from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of BioTelemetry in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.83.

Shares of BEAT stock opened at $45.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.32. BioTelemetry has a 52 week low of $37.07 and a 52 week high of $80.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.12 and a 200-day moving average of $44.00.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $111.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. BioTelemetry’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BioTelemetry will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc increased its position in BioTelemetry by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 87,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 15,153 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 797.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 43,759 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 165.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after buying an additional 78,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 421.7% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

