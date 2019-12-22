BitCoal (COAL) Trading Down 50.5% Over Last Week

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. In the last seven days, BitCoal has traded down 50.5% against the dollar. BitCoal has a market capitalization of $649.00 and $1.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCoal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.35 or 0.00643253 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001564 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001778 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitCoal Coin Profile

BitCoal is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitCoal

BitCoal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.