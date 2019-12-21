Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Market Capitalization Tops $212,231.00

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0172 or 0.00000239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex, Crex24, STEX and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a market cap of $212,231.00 and approximately $21,471.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003508 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

Bitcoin Incognito is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 12,366,524 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, Trade Satoshi, STEX, Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.