Bitcoin Plus Trading Up 3.2% This Week (XBC)

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.85 or 0.00053274 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Trade By Trade, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Plus has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. Bitcoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $513,573.00 and $16,005.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004932 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005384 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00001314 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011512 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Coin Profile

Bitcoin Plus (CRYPTO:XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 30th, 2014. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 133,452 coins. Bitcoin Plus’ official website is www.bitcoinplus.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Plus is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Plus Coin Trading

Bitcoin Plus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Trade By Trade, Poloniex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.