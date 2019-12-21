Bitradio 24-Hour Volume Tops $16.00 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. In the last seven days, Bitradio has traded up 30.8% against the US dollar. Bitradio has a total market cap of $111,070.00 and approximately $16.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000189 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Cryptohub and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00009482 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000965 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 35.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000230 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio (BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Bitradio’s total supply is 13,168,234 coins and its circulating supply is 8,168,229 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitradio Coin Trading

Bitradio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.