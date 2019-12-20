Bitspace Hits Market Cap of $1,005.00 (BSX)

Bitspace (CURRENCY:BSX) traded 77.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One Bitspace coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge. Bitspace has a market cap of $1,005.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Bitspace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitspace has traded 77.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024868 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025416 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 112.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003606 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitspace Profile

Bitspace (CRYPTO:BSX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2018. Bitspace’s total supply is 13,984,853 coins. Bitspace’s official website is bit-space.io. Bitspace’s official Twitter account is @Bitspace_BSX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitspace

