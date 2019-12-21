BitStash (STASH) Tops 1-Day Volume of $9.00

BitStash (CURRENCY:STASH) traded up 21.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. One BitStash token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including EtherFlyer and IDEX. BitStash has a total market capitalization of $25,215.00 and $9.00 worth of BitStash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitStash has traded 21.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00038243 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.51 or 0.06835546 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000474 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029972 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000337 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002590 BTC.

BitStash Token Profile

STASH is a token. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. BitStash’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,795,016,242 tokens. The official website for BitStash is bitstash.co. BitStash’s official message board is bitstash.co/blog. BitStash’s official Twitter account is @bitstashco.

Buying and Selling BitStash

BitStash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitStash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitStash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitStash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.