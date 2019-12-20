BitTorrent (BTT) Market Cap Achieves $60.80 Million

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One BitTorrent token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including UPbit and Binance. In the last week, BitTorrent has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $60.80 million and $85.74 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013931 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00187939 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.70 or 0.01229173 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000648 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026650 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00120012 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent was first traded on January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 212,116,500,000 tokens. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

BitTorrent can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and UPbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.