BitTorrent Trading Down 5.3% This Week (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $63.53 million and $84.85 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including UPbit and Binance. During the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013851 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00186477 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.93 or 0.01197347 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026512 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00121287 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BitTorrent Token Profile

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

BitTorrent’s genesis date was January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 212,116,500,000 tokens. BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com.

BitTorrent Token Trading

BitTorrent can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and UPbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.