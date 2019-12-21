bitUSD Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $367.00 (BITUSD)

bitUSD (CURRENCY:BITUSD) traded up 36.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. bitUSD has a total market capitalization of $2.03 million and approximately $367.00 worth of bitUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bitUSD token can now be bought for $0.72 or 0.00010040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange. Over the last week, bitUSD has traded 1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013949 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00186409 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.22 or 0.01184754 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026246 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00119195 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About bitUSD

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

bitUSD launched on November 5th, 2015. bitUSD’s total supply is 2,813,840 tokens. The official message board for bitUSD is bitsharestalk.org. The official website for bitUSD is bit.ly/BitShares_USD. bitUSD’s official Twitter account is @bitshares.

bitUSD Token Trading

bitUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.