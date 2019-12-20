bitUSD Price Reaches $0.53 (BITUSD)

bitUSD (CURRENCY:BITUSD) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 20th. bitUSD has a market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $19.00 worth of bitUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, bitUSD has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar. One bitUSD token can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00007339 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange.

bitUSD Token Profile

bitUSD’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitUSD’s total supply is 2,811,320 tokens. bitUSD’s official website is bit.ly/BitShares_USD. bitUSD’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org. bitUSD’s official Twitter account is @bitshares.

bitUSD Token Trading

bitUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.