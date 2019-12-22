BitWhite One Day Volume Reaches $14,231.00 (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. BitWhite has a market capitalization of $21,220.00 and approximately $14,231.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitWhite coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, Exrates, Stocks.Exchange and BitFlip. In the last seven days, BitWhite has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00034569 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000322 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000142 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

BitWhite Coin Profile

BitWhite (BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org.

Buying and Selling BitWhite

BitWhite can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Exrates, BitFlip and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitWhite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitWhite using one of the exchanges listed above.