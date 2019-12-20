Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 2,657,166 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,044% from the previous session’s volume of 232,306 shares.The stock last traded at $12.69 and had previously closed at $12.58.

Several equities analysts have commented on BSM shares. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Black Stone Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $137.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.62 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 48.19% and a return on equity of 32.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals LP will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.66%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.07%.

In related news, insider (Rick) Anthon Richard bought 6,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.01 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSM. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 6.8% during the second quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 14,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 275.0% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter worth approximately $295,000. Institutional investors own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

About Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

