BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. BlackBerry had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. BlackBerry updated its FY20 guidance to $0.06-0.08 EPS.

Shares of BB opened at $6.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.53. BlackBerry has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $10.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 116.20 and a beta of 1.75.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday. CIBC cut BlackBerry from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Scotiabank lowered BlackBerry from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on BlackBerry from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. BlackBerry currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

