Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation provides responsive, creative and flexible capital solutions to middle-market companies. BlackRock Kelso Capital provides middle-market companies with flexible financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities. The Companies strategy is to provide capital to meet our clients’ current and future needs across this spectrum, creating long-term partnerships with growing middle-market companies. “

BKCC has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Blackrock Capital Investment has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.08.

Shares of Blackrock Capital Investment stock opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average is $5.36. Blackrock Capital Investment has a one year low of $4.58 and a one year high of $6.64. The firm has a market cap of $342.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $19.96 million for the quarter. Blackrock Capital Investment had a positive return on equity of 9.30% and a negative net margin of 47.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackrock Capital Investment will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.43%. Blackrock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is currently 87.50%.

In other news, CEO James Keenan acquired 30,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $149,578.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,118.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKCC. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 18.7% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 8,101 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 68.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Capital Investment during the second quarter worth $198,000. Green Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackrock Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. 29.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blackrock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

